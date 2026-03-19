Risky business

The Filipino fighter was smarting from a missed chance at battling Puerto Rico’s Oscar Collazo and opted to sign a contract to defend against Kuse so he could stay active.

At first, the camp of Jerusalem thought it had a good deal in place when it was revealed that the South African promoters were willing to bring him in three weeks before the fight.

But it doesn’t look like Jerusalem will be there early after all as the Bukidnon-born champion told DAILY TRIBUNE that he will arrive in South Africa two weeks before the fight.

Still, two weeks before is way, way better than getting there a few days before the fight as what has happened through the years whenever South Africa imports Filipinos.

But I could not help but express concern because of Jerusalem’s history.

During his first reign as world champion, Jerusalem arrived in the United States nine days before his defense of the World Boxing Organization minimumweight crown against Collazo in Indio, California.

Jerusalem was in the fight until the fourth or fifth rounds when he started melting away.

At the end of the seventh, during the rest period entering the eighth canto, Jerusalem’s corner threw in the towel.

It was later learned that Jerusalem was still battling jet lag by the time he entered the ring.