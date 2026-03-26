From Kyiv to Manila: Fusion of fashion, resilience, global solidarity

This first-of-its-kind collaboration is built upon the core belief that creativity transcends borders. In the extraordinary designs of Dzyak, fashion acts as a vital bridge — one defined by profound resilience and an unwavering commitment to constant reinvention. The exhibition served as a testament to the powerful truth that artistic expression remains indomitable, even in the face of significant global challenges.

Central to the exhibition is the mission to “Reinvent the Runway.” By moving beyond traditional catwalks and into the heart of Manila, the organizers demonstrate that the runway is truly as wide as one’s imagination — a space strong enough to carry a resonant message of global solidarity. This initiative reflects a broader goal to transform the perception of fashion, elevating it from mere aesthetic display to a potent force for global unity.