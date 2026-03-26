From Kyiv to Manila: Fusion of fashion, resilience, global solidarity

Last 27 February, a milestone cultural event officially opened at the Greenbelt 4 Atrium, marking a historic collaboration between the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of the Philippines, Ukrainian Fashion Week and Philippine Fashion Week.
From Kyiv to Manila, a three-day special fashion exhibit, running from 23 to 25 February, featured the Spring-Summer ‘26 works of celebrated Ukrainian designer Nadya Dzyak, titled Boryviter. The collection offered a poignant exploration of how creativity is profoundly inspired by human stories, serving as a testament to the truth that creativity transcends borders.
This first-of-its-kind collaboration is built upon the core belief that creativity transcends borders. In the extraordinary designs of Dzyak, fashion acts as a vital bridge — one defined by profound resilience and an unwavering commitment to constant reinvention. The exhibition served as a testament to the powerful truth that artistic expression remains indomitable, even in the face of significant global challenges.
Central to the exhibition is the mission to “Reinvent the Runway.” By moving beyond traditional catwalks and into the heart of Manila, the organizers demonstrate that the runway is truly as wide as one’s imagination — a space strong enough to carry a resonant message of global solidarity. This initiative reflects a broader goal to transform the perception of fashion, elevating it from mere aesthetic display to a potent force for global unity.
The opening ceremonies welcomed an esteemed group of invited guests, including international dignitaries, leading business sectors and the global press. Key figures instrumental in this vision include:
Her Excellency, Ms. Yuliia Fediv, Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of the Philippines.
Dr. Beatrice Jane L. Ang, Consul ad Honorem of the Consulate of Ukraine.
John Malte, general manager of Premier Developments of Greenbelt.
Joey and Audie Espino, founders and executive producers of Philippine Fashion Week.
Celebrating a shared future built on imagination and mutual respect, the exhibition aimed to pave the way for future partnerships that are not only visually amazing but deeply meaningful and purposeful.