A legend shines again: Enchanted Kingdom relaunches Wheel of Fate

It is magic that lasts and will continue to live on.

Filipinos’ beloved world-class Enchanted Kingdom (EK) relaunched its iconic Ferris wheel on Saturday, 21 March, at the Spaceport Grounds through a celebration of art, a lighting ceremony, and a fireworks display.

Forever enchanted

What is a theme park without a Ferris wheel, right? As a master of fun, Enchanted Kingdom knows this well. After months of upgrades, the 130-foot-tall Wheel of Fate is spinning once again.

With three decades of adventure, the Wheel of Fate has been part of the Enchanted Kingdom since 1995. Truly a legacy, truly iconic.

At the top, riders are treated to a view of the cityscape of Santa Rosa, Laguna, making it a relaxing experience, especially in the evening.

“We are really thrilled that the Wheel of Fate is open again because it illuminates the energy and life of the park. It also adds a fresh new look, making it feel brand new. Most especially, with the right technology, we are able to sustain the legacy and longevity of the ride,” said Nico Mamon, Head of Integrated Marketing at Enchanted Kingdom.

He added that the upgrades focused on safety, structure, and operations. “As rides grow older, it’s important to maintain efficiency and safety standards so more people can continue to enjoy them.”

As of this writing, the park has grown to accommodate 32 rides and attractions. Last year, it also relaunched the Space Shuttle.

Joining the celebration was the cast of My Husband is a Mafia Boss, starring Rhen Escaño, along with Sara Joe, Frost Sandoval, Dann Aquino, Maru Delgado, Jaime Yllana, Kyosu Quinto, and PJ Rosario.

While the crowd was in full kilig mode, the cast unveiled the MHIAMB installation at EK, allowing guests to take photos while the show’s thrill and romance continue to captivate audiences.

EK’s very own Pinoy pop girl group, SMS, also delivered a powerful and heartfelt performance, including “The Legend Shines Again,” a song made for the Wheel of Fate. This was followed by The Bloomfields, who hyped up the crowd with a mix of classic and contemporary Pinoy hits.

A destination for all

Before the park closes during Holy Week and resumes operations on 4 to 5April, continuing to open from Thursdays to Sundays until 7 June, the park was packed with visitors on Saturday, enjoying the festivities.

Enchanted Kingdom is not just a place for thrilling rides and activities. It is a haven for people to relive their childhood. Some grew up with Enchanted Kingdom as their most memorable field trip destination, and for first-timers, it is a place to face their fears.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Goin’ Bulilit stars Migz Casimiro, Elyse Arcilla, and Brielle Arcilla shared that their favorite rides are the extreme ones, unusual for children their age. Migz shared that his favorite ride is the Air Race, which sends you into the air while it loops, dives, and rotates 360 degrees, giving the feeling of flying.

“Because you can feel the butterflies in your tummy,” he said.

Brielle’s favorite is the Twin Spin, similar to a roller coaster but twisting and spinning along the ride tracks. Elyse, on the other hand, shared that her favorite is Anchor’s Away, one of the most famous rides in the park, where the ship swings in a pendulum motion. Once you’re at the top, you feel how high you are before falling and swinging back.

Others interviewed shared their first-time experiences and so far prefer riding more chill but still exciting rides, like the Flying Fiesta, where you sit in a swing as the ride moves in a wave motion.

There is also a group of friends, the Balitok Ti Alicia dance troupe from the province of Isabela, who came to the park to celebrate their group’s victory and experience thrilling rides unavailable in their area. Of all the rides, they enjoyed the EKstreme Drop Tower because it was a new experience for them. The sudden drop and shock gave them a thrill, and they look forward to riding the Space Shuttle, where you have an unforgettable encounter with gravity as it falls from the peak and turns in a loop — truly a memorable experience.

After all the thrilling and heart-dropping rides, it is best to end the day by riding the legend, the Wheel of Fate, where you can see the whole park from the top of the 130-foot Ferris wheel. It also provides a relaxing and calming atmosphere as you feel the wind on your skin.

Having fun in theme parks is for everyone, no matter your age, as long as you have the willingness to enjoy yourself and the courage to try their heart-racing rides.