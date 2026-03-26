DigiPlus, Pacquiao ink mega deal

The affair also cemented DigiPlus’ singing of the Filipino Hall of Famer as its newest brand ambassador for ArenaPlus and Game Zone.

ArenaPlus is also providing solid backup to Pacquiao’s upcoming big fight in September against Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.

“As the digital entertainment scene in the Philippines continues to evolve, our audience is seeking more than just games. They are authentic, narrative-driven experiences,” said DigiPlus Interactive Corp. chairman Eusebio Tanco.

“And so this collaboration allows us to combine the legendary story of our boxing hero-the Pacman, the People’s Champ, the Pambansang Kamao, with our robust technological infrastructure, providing our players with an innovative, secure, and truly local experience,” Tanco said.

Pacquiao also lauded his decision to partner with DigiPlus.

“This partnership with DigiPlus is special because it was crafted with our countrymen in mind. Whether it’s is through the games that tell my story, or handling payments with MannyPay, we are showing the world what Filipinos are capable of,” said Pacquiao, who graced the event with wife Jinkee.