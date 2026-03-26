BSP holds rates at 4.25%, warns inflation may breach 4% ceiling

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has kept its key policy rate unchanged at 4.25 percent, citing rising inflation risks and ongoing global uncertainties.

In a statement, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said the Monetary Board opted to maintain the rate amid fast-changing economic conditions and supply-driven price pressures.

The central bank noted that the ongoing Middle East conflict has pushed global oil and fertilizer prices higher, already translating into increased domestic fuel costs and transport fares.