Bolts wary of crippled E-Painters

The Bolts have a huge advantage in personnel in the battle of unbeaten teams at 5:15 p.m. as the Elasto Painters go all-Filipino following the suspension of reinforcement Jaylen Johnson.

The soft-spoken reinforcement was slapped with a one-game ban and a P50,000 fine in his involvement in a fistfight with Glenn Khobuntin of defending champion TNT in a 112-109 win a week ago.

Averaging 33.0 points and 16.5 rebounds in his first two outings, the Elasto Painters import will be sorely missed but Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo is not taking a depleted Rain or Shine lightly.

“Sometimes they say that’s an advantage, but sometimes that can be a disadvantage,” he pointed out.

“When the other team doesn’t play with an import you’re expected to win, right? So, we need to handle our business. We need to see the video, we need to kind of lock in on them. Rain or Shine is a team that’s very capable (of winning) even without an import.”

Boasting of a solid local crew led by Adrian Nocum, Felix Lemetti, Luis Villegas, Jhonard Clarito, Caelan Tiongson and Gian Mamuyac, Trillo is wary of the strength of the Elasto Painters in the face of adversity.

“They’ve had times when they didn’t play with an import and they won games, so we know their chemistry is there,” he said.

“With it being said, we need to capitalize on these opportunities. Injuries happen to players, suspensions happen. We need to take advantage and be locked in.”

The Bolts have also been on a roll, winning over young contenders Converge, 109-88, and Phoenix, 93-86, last 21 March.

Meralco’s early success mirrors the chemistry it built around its do-it-all import Marvin Jones and mainstays Chris Newsome, Chris Banchero, CJ Cansino, Bong Quinto and rookie Jason Brickman, who scored 16 points last game after being limited to just three in the first game.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ginebra shoots for a second straight win in as many outings against NLEX at 7:30 p.m.