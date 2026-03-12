P26-M illegal drugs intercepted at NAIA complex

Authorities intercepted an abandoned inbound parcel containing suspected illegal drugs with an estimated street value of P26,941,600 during a drug interdiction operation at a ground handling services company within the NAIA complex.
The operation stemmed from an initial screening conducted by personnel of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) using cargo X-ray equipment, which revealed suspicious contents inside the shipment.
This prompted an interdiction by intelligence personnel from the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) and members of the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG), followed by K-9 inspection conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).
Further examination led to the discovery of approximately 3,962 grams of a white crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu.
Investigators said the parcel originated from Blantyre, Malawi, and was addressed to a consignee in Pasig City, Metro Manila. However, the shipment remained unclaimed, prompting authorities to classify it as an abandoned parcel.
The suspected illegal drugs were properly documented and turned over to the PDEA for proper disposition and further investigation.