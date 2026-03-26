BOC Clark seizes P3.5M shabu hidden in vehicle filter

The report stated that during an inspection by the BOC’s X-ray Inspection Project (XIP), the shipment was flagged due to suspicious images. A K-9 sniff test also yielded positive indications of illegal drugs, prompting customs authorities to conduct a 100% physical examination of the parcel.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered a motor vehicle filter inside the shipment. Concealed within the filter cylinder were five rectangular paper containers made of carbon paper and secured within a metal mesh.

Further examination revealed five sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine, or “shabu.” Initial screening using a Rigaku spectrometer indicated the presence of the prohibited drug.

Subsequent laboratory testing confirmed the substance as methamphetamine hydrochloride, classified as a dangerous drug under Republic Act No. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as amended.

A Warrant of Seizure and Detention was issued by District Collector Jairus S. Reyes against the shipment for violations of Sections 1400, 118(g), 119(d), and 1113, paragraphs (f), (i), and (l)(3) and (4), of Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), in relation to R.A. No. 9165.

District Collector Reyes emphasized the importance of strengthening the capabilities of Customs personnel. “This operation highlights the value of continuously investing in the knowledge and profiling skills of our examiners to detect suspicious parcels and stop illegal drugs from entering our communities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno underscored the deeper purpose behind the Bureau’s anti-drug operations. “Beyond seizures, our mission is to protect the welfare of the Filipino people by preventing the harm these illegal drugs bring to families and communities,” the Commissioner said.

This successful operation reflects the BOC’s continued support for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to intensify the campaign against illegal drugs, strengthening border security and protecting the nation from the harmful effects of illicit substances.