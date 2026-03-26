BI warns vs ‘backdoor’ exits after trafficking victims repatriated

Initial investigation showed the victims exited the Philippines via an irregular migration corridor in Zamboanga waters, bypassing official immigration checks using small boats—an approach commonly exploited by human trafficking groups.

They were promised legitimate work as waiters and farm workers, with monthly salaries ranging from ₱40,000 to ₱60,000.

However, upon arrival in Laos, they were allegedly forced to work as “love scammers,” targeting foreign nationals through online romance fraud.

Viado said the case reflects a broader pattern of trafficking operations that capitalize on weakly monitored coastal areas.

He stressed the need for stronger inter-agency coordination and enforcement, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to tighten border security and combat transnational crimes.

The BI chief also cited increased vigilance among law enforcement agencies and local government units in known migration “hotspots,” noting a rise in identity verification requests linked to attempted illegal border crossings over the past year.

“We commit to provide information on illegal routes that victims might have taken, to allow local government units and law enforcement agencies to tighten security in emerging hotspots,” Viado said.

He warned trafficking syndicates that authorities are stepping up efforts to dismantle illegal exit networks and hold perpetrators accountable.

“Traffickers who exploit illegal exit routes are warned that enforcement actions will be intensified,” he added.