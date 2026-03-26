Baligod complies with NBI subpoena over cyberlibel complaints

“I appeared on behalf of the 18 former soldiers and myself. I told the NBI that we will just await the preliminary investigation to be conducted by the National Prosecution Service, where we will submit our joint counter-affidavit,” Baligod told the Daily Tribune in a text message.

The subpoena stems from cyberlibel complaints filed earlier this month by Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima and Flaviano Villanueva, a 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Award recipient, in connection with allegations made against them.

Baligod arrived at the NBI Cybercrime Division around 10 a.m., without the 18 individuals.

In a Facebook post, he said he came early to “honor” the subpoena.

The complaints, filed on March 9, accuse Baligod and the alleged former Marines of cyberlibel for claiming that De Lima and Villanueva received money from former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co.

The accusations trace back to a February press conference and a joint affidavit by the 18 individuals, who alleged they had acted as “bagmen,” delivering some ₱805 billion in supposed kickbacks tied to flood-control projects.

Baligod and members of the group had previously appeared before the NBI on March 12 and 17, following earlier subpoenas as part of the agency’s ongoing probe into their statements.

Meanwhile, Baligod pushed back against claims made by former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, who alleged that the individuals were paid to implicate him.

“That’s Trillanes’ own narrative of lies and illusions,” Baligod said.

Earlier this week, Trillanes filed separate cyberlibel complaints against the group and the hosts of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), denying allegations that he was involved in controversial cash transactions tied to testimonies connected with the International Criminal Court.

Trillanes described the accusations as “false” and “malicious,” and claimed that the former Marine soldiers were offered money to testify against him, though some refused.

He added that additional testimonies may emerge in the coming weeks that could challenge the allegations made by the 18 ex-Marines.