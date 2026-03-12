Atty. Baligod and alleged former Marines appear before NBI

Lawyer Levito Baligod and several alleged former Marines arrive at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) headquarters in Pasay City on Thursday, 12 March 2026, after being subpoenaed over allegations raised that they delivered suitcases full of cash to President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and other lawmakers.

