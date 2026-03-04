Tender offer clears ATI for PSE exit

Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI) is set to leave the Philippine Stock Exchange this March following the completion of a tender offer for its shares.

In a report on Wednesday, the port operator confirmed that shareholders tendered a total of 177.6 million shares, or 9.16 percent of ATI’s total listed stock, under a joint offer by ATI and state-backed Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC).

Required threshold exceeded

“The total of the Tendered Shares, Excluded Shares, and other non-public shares, representing 99.29 percent of ATI’s issued and outstanding common shares, has exceeded the threshold required to complete the voluntary delisting,” the company said.

Of the tendered shares, MIC will acquire 101.2 million, while ATI itself will take 76.4 million.

The cross date on 13 March will trigger the official transfer of shares and the suspension of trading, effectively ending ATI’s public listing.

Meanwhile, payments to shareholders are scheduled for the settlement date, 17 March.

Greater flexibility in corporate strategy

The move reduces ATI’s public float to just 0.74 percent and allows the company and MIC greater flexibility in corporate governance and long-term strategy, free from the reporting obligations of a publicly listed firm.

When it first announced the plan in December 2025, ATI had already assured that the delisting will not disrupt daily operations or affect its relationships with employees, customers, and partners, adding that services, contracts, and commitments will remain unchanged.