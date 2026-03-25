Youngsters shine, build bonds in IRONKIDS Davao

Tan, meanwhile, stamped her class in the girls’ premier side, finishing in 12:48.67 to narrowly beat Ethana Go (13:24.48) and Thea Zozobrado (13:53.55).

Beyond the tight finishes, the event also served as a celebration of camaraderie, perseverance and shared dreams among young athletes, pushing each other to excel while sharing smiles, encouragement, and even post-race congratulations at the finish line.

In the boys’ 11-12 class, Nathan Sumption clinched gold in a close contest, clocking 10:18.06 in the 200m swim and 1.5km run. Therrence Paulter and Ralph Pitogo also delivered strong performances, reflecting the depth of talent in the field.

Angel da Silva topped the girls’ 11-12 division, highlighting how the sport continues to inspire families and communities alike.

In the 9-10 category, Alfonso Sumabat dominated the boys’ race, while Althea Arciaga emerged victorious in the girls’ side, both embodying determination and joy in competition.