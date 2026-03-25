Sara rejects invitation, calls impeachment a ‘third fishing expedition’



“Ginagamit ang mga pagdinig upang makapagsagawa na naman ang House of Representatives ng ikatlong fishing expedition laban sa akin,” she said, referring to what she described as repeated attempts by lawmakers to target her through politically motivated complaints.

The hearing comes amid multiple impeachment complaints filed against Duterte, alleging the misuse of confidential funds and other high crimes.

Duterte has repeatedly described the impeachment complaints as baseless and part of an ongoing effort to target her politically.

She likewise insisted that there is no rule requiring her personal appearance at such hearings.

“Malinaw na walang patakaran na nagsasabing kailangang personal na dumalo ang respondent sa impeachment complaint,” she said.

But Justice Committee Chair Rep. Gerville Luistro said on Tuesday that the panel will proceed with the hearing if Duterte does not attend.

"Yung scenario doon sa determination of sufficiency in grounds, kung hindi darating ang Bise Presidente sa hearing proper, it is almost the same... And it will be, should I say, to the disadvantage of the vice president. Sayang yung opportunity na puwede niya sana i-question yung evidence na ilalatag ng complainants," Luistro said.

Meanwhile, Sara criticized lawmakers for prioritizing politics over pressing economic concerns, particularly the rising cost of oil and goods that has affected millions of Filipino families.

“Muli, inuuna ang politika kaysa sa kapakanan ng milyon-milyong Pilipino na hirap na hirap dahil sa mahal na bilihin,” Duterte said, adding that she will dedicate her time to providing direct assistance to communities.