House invite sent; VP Sara yet to reply

Michael Poa, legal counsel and spokesperson for Duterte’s defense team, said in a statement the invitation was received on Wednesday.

“Yes, the invitation was received yesterday,” Poa confirmed on Thursday.

“Regarding her attendance, I have not conferred with the Vice President on this matter. That said, there is no requirement under the applicable rules for her personal attendance,” he said.

Justice panel hearing set

The House Committee on Justice on 18 March found the two impeachment complaints against Duterte had sufficient grounds to proceed to a proper hearing, moving the process past preliminary deliberations.

The Vice President faces two impeachment complaints over alleged misconduct, including misuse of confidential funds and other high crimes.

Duterte’s legal team has maintained its position throughout the process, saying it will present its case and contest the allegations in the House hearing.

The 25 March hearing is expected to be one of several sessions in the coming weeks as the House committee hears testimony and reviews evidence from both sides.