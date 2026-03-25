Vienna Boys Choir returns to Manila after decade

After a decade-long absence, the Vienna Boys Choir (Wiener Sängerknaben) returns to Manila for a rare musical homecoming. The world-renowned ensemble performs on 26 and 27 April, 8 p.m., at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, bringing with them a repertoire that moves seamlessly from classical masterworks to well-loved international pieces.

The highly anticipated visit serves as a prelude to the 80th anniversary of Austria-Philippines diplomatic relations and affirms that after eight decades, the bond between the two nations remains strong and harmonious.