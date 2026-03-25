Vienna Boys Choir returns to Manila after decade

After a decade-long absence, the Vienna Boys Choir (Wiener Sängerknaben) returns to Manila for a rare musical homecoming. The world-renowned ensemble performs on 26 and 27 April, 8 p.m., at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, bringing with them a repertoire that moves seamlessly from classical masterworks to well-loved international pieces.
The highly anticipated visit serves as a prelude to the 80th anniversary of Austria-Philippines diplomatic relations and affirms that after eight decades, the bond between the two nations remains strong and harmonious.
Founded in 1498, the choir carries a legacy that once counted Mozart and Schubert among its associates. Their return to Manila is more than just a concert; it is a showcase of "A-list" vocal precision. Their repertoire spans five centuries, ranging from classical European masterpieces and sacred music to traditional Austrian folk and beloved international hits.
"The Vienna Boys Choir is one of Austria’s most treasured cultural ambassadors," said H.E. Johann Brieger, Austrian Ambassador to the Philippines. He noted that their return offers a "wonderful opportunity" to share Austria’s rich musical heritage while celebrating the longstanding friendship between the two countries.
The event, presented by Ovation Productions in collaboration with the Austrian Embassy and the Cultural Center of the Philippines, marks the long-awaited return of the Vienna Boys Choir to Manila after a decade.
Tickets are available via SM Tickets.