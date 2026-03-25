Truck hits power poles, cuts electricity in three Bukidnon towns

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A wayward truck struck and nearly toppled electric poles in Purok 3, Lunocan, Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon on Wednesday morning, 25 March 2026, causing a power outage that affected several towns in northern Bukidnon.
In a service advisory, the Bukidnon Second Electric Cooperative (BUSECO) said the incident disrupted electricity in the towns of Manolo Fortich, Libona and Baungon.
“Technical team is currently addressing an emergency interruption affecting Lunocan, Damilag, and the Libona Substation,” the advisory said.
BUSECO said the outage, initially scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., was caused by damaged 69-kilovolt poles hit by the truck in Lunocan.
Among the affected areas were the entire municipalities of Libona, Baungon and Malitbog.
Several barangays in Manolo Fortich also experienced outages, including Agusan Canyon, Damilag, Alae, Mambatangan, Mantibugao, Minsuro, Lunocan, San Miguel, Dicklum, Tankulan, Sto. Niño, Sankanan, Lindaban, Kalugmanan, Dahilayan and Mampayag.
Power was restored earlier than expected at 1:35 p.m., ahead of the original 4 p.m. schedule, according to BUSECO.