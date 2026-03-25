Truck hits power poles, cuts electricity in three Bukidnon towns

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A wayward truck struck and nearly toppled electric poles in Purok 3, Lunocan, Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon on Wednesday morning, 25 March 2026, causing a power outage that affected several towns in northern Bukidnon.

In a service advisory, the Bukidnon Second Electric Cooperative (BUSECO) said the incident disrupted electricity in the towns of Manolo Fortich, Libona and Baungon.