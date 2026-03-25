The sweet-salty Puto Bumbong Cream Puff you didn’t know you needed

If there’s one thing worth lining up for at The Grid right now, it’s Meru’s take on a Filipino classic—reimagined as a cream puff.

The Puto Bumbong Cream Puff is the highlight of Meru’s collaboration with #YKW by EDSA BDG, and it’s exactly the kind of dessert that feels both familiar and new. Inspired by the well-loved kakanin, it layers ground rice and coconut milk custard into a light, delicate cream, finished with grated cheese and a torched top. Each bite hits that nostalgic sweet-salty balance, with a soft rice note that lingers just enough.