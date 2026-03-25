The sweet-salty Puto Bumbong Cream Puff you didn’t know you needed

If there’s one thing worth lining up for at The Grid right now, it’s Meru’s take on a Filipino classic—reimagined as a cream puff.
The Puto Bumbong Cream Puff is the highlight of Meru’s collaboration with #YKW by EDSA BDG, and it’s exactly the kind of dessert that feels both familiar and new. Inspired by the well-loved kakanin, it layers ground rice and coconut milk custard into a light, delicate cream, finished with grated cheese and a torched top. Each bite hits that nostalgic sweet-salty balance, with a soft rice note that lingers just enough.
This limited-edition menu brings together Meru’s signature pastries and YKW’s specialty beverages, all anchored on a shared appreciation for Filipino flavors and Japanese technique. The result is a lineup that’s thoughtful without feeling overworked — comforting, but with just enough edge.
Alongside the star puff, there’s the Pulvoron Matcha Latte, a creamy blend of ceremonial-grade matcha topped with torched pulvoron foam and crunchy pinipig. The Tiramisu Cream Puff leans richer, combining diplomat cream, coffee saccharum, and a subtle touch of Japanese whisky. For something lighter, the Langka Nori Highball offers a refreshing mix of tropical sweetness with a delicate savory note.
Behind it all is Meru, a homegrown pop-up bakery that started as a passion project and has grown into a go-to for inventive, cream-filled puffs. Known for flavors like Salted Egg Cheesecake, Turon and Taho, Meru continues to reinterpret Filipino desserts in ways that feel both grounded and unexpected.
The collaboration is available for a limited time at The Grid — best enjoyed fresh, and ideally, not shared.