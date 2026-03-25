The Kings of K-pop are back: BTS draws 18.4m viewers for Netflix comeback show

The kings are back—and the world is watching.

K-pop supergroup BTS made a thunderous return to the stage, drawing an estimated 18.4 million viewers worldwide for their comeback concert, according to Netflix on 25 March.

The seven-member group performed together for the first time after a years-long hiatus due to mandatory military service, just one day after releasing their new studio album ARIRANG. Their highly anticipated return proved that their global dominance hasn’t just endured—it’s grown stronger.