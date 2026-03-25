SM Cares launches ‘One Mic’ campaign for Down Syndrome awareness

The centerpiece of the campaign, titled “One Mic, One Message,” featured microphone installations in every SM mall. Employees, security personnel and shoppers were invited to share live messages of support. Mall managers led the closing remarks at each location, emphasizing that dignity and respect for the Down Syndrome community are organizational priorities.

“You belong here,” and “You are seen, valued and respected,” were among the messages broadcast throughout the centers.

Beyond public awareness, the company strengthened its operational standards through sensitivity training for tenants, janitorial staff and front-line security.

The program included watch parties focused on respectful communication and proper assistance for persons with disabilities. “All for Down” guide posters were also installed in employee areas as daily reminders of inclusive service standards.

The weeklong activities serve as a lead-up to the SM Cares “Happy Walk” on 29 March. The event is expected to gather more than 6,000 participants, including advocates and families, in a collective show of solidarity.

SM Cares officials said the initiative is part of a year-round effort to ensure that commercial spaces remain safe and welcoming for all individuals, regardless of ability.