SM marks World Down Syndrome Day

SM Supermalls marked World Down Syndrome Day by hosting members of the Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines, Inc. during the Pyromusical event, highlighting its continuing efforts to promote inclusion and community engagement.
The gathering brought together the SM community and guests for an evening of shared experiences, underscoring the importance of creating spaces that support individuals with Down Syndrome and their families.
SM said it remains committed to building environments that foster inclusion, empowerment and accessibility across its malls.
The initiative forms part of the company’s broader advocacy of promoting a “Mall for All,” ensuring that its spaces are welcoming to diverse communities.
In line with the celebration, the public is also invited to join the “Happy Walk” on 29 March 2026 at SMX Manila, an event aimed at raising awareness and support for individuals with Down Syndrome.