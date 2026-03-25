SC: DSWD cert still required for adoption of surrendered children

The case stemmed from a petition filed by Eleazar Robiso, who sought to adopt a child left in his family’s care shortly after birth. The child’s mother had executed an affidavit consenting to the adoption, citing her inability to financially support the infant and transferring custody to Robiso.

Despite this, the Regional Trial Court dismissed the petition, ruling that the child qualified as a “surrendered child,” which requires a DSWD certification under Republic Act No. 9523.

The Court of Appeals later upheld the ruling.

Before the high court, Robiso argued that such certification applies only to abandoned, neglected, or voluntarily committed children and not to those voluntarily surrendered.

The SC rejected this argument, clarifying that the requirement also extends to surrendered children.

It explained that while the law does not explicitly define “surrendered child,” its implementing rules align the term with “voluntarily committed child”—referring to children whose parents knowingly relinquish parental authority to the DSWD or accredited agencies.

It further cited Presidential Decree No. 603, which treats children surrendered to private individuals similarly.

“When a parent—often a mother acting under difficult circumstances—entrusts her child to another’s care, the child is legally considered voluntarily committed,” the Court said, stressing that prospective adopters must first secure DSWD certification.

The SC also noted exceptions, such as adoptions involving existing familial relationships, including those by biological parents of illegitimate children, step-parents, or relatives within the fourth degree.

While upholding the dismissal, the SC said Robiso may still pursue adoption through proper channels, including the administrative process under Republic Act No. 11642, which took effect in 2022.

The Supreme Court underscored that strict compliance with adoption laws is essential to safeguard children’s welfare.

“Adoption laws were crafted precisely to uphold the welfare and best interest of the child,” the Court said, warning that disregarding legal safeguards could expose vulnerable children to potential exploitation.