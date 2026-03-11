DSWD discourages sharing information on minors online

The Department of Social Welfare and Development called on netizens to be mindful of the information that they spread on online platforms, especially when it concerns children.
Assistant Secretary and department spokesperson Irene Dumlao emphasized the need for people to refrain from carelessly sharing whatever they see on social media as some info may bring unfavorable situations for those involved with them.
“We are encouraging the public to be responsible with disseminating information online. Sharing incorrect information, particularly when it comes to minors under the supervision of the government, may cause danger to children and to their rehabilitation,” she explained.
Dumlao’s reminder came after a video which tackled an alleged issue regarding one of the children the DSWD rescued was posted online.
Based on the footage, a child named “Ashley,” who was placed under the department’s custody following an operation to shut down a care facility owned by influencer “Bench TV” on January 30, was once again seen roaming the streets.
The DSWD asserted that the child was still in their facility in Calauan, Laguna and that any information saying otherwise was fabricated and made with an intent to mislead.
“Kids that are under the custody of the DSWD go through necessary interventions to help them recover with the problems they are facing,” Dumlao noted.
“It is important that we respect their right to privacy and avoid sharing pictures, videos, or information that may cause additional trauma or danger for them,” she added.
Dumlao stressed that protecting the rights of children was considered among its top priorities and that various laws are already in place to ensure that it is sustained.
Among the various laws catered towards children's rights are the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, and the Data Privacy Act of 2012.
A violation of just one or a combination of these laws may warrant a person six months up to lifetime imprisonment based on its provisions.