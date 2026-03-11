DSWD discourages sharing information on minors online

The DSWD asserted that the child was still in their facility in Calauan, Laguna and that any information saying otherwise was fabricated and made with an intent to mislead.

“Kids that are under the custody of the DSWD go through necessary interventions to help them recover with the problems they are facing,” Dumlao noted.

“It is important that we respect their right to privacy and avoid sharing pictures, videos, or information that may cause additional trauma or danger for them,” she added.

Dumlao stressed that protecting the rights of children was considered among its top priorities and that various laws are already in place to ensure that it is sustained.

Among the various laws catered towards children's rights are the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, and the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

A violation of just one or a combination of these laws may warrant a person six months up to lifetime imprisonment based on its provisions.