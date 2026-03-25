Sara sits this out, fires back at ‘fishing expedition’

“If you go beyond the evidence attached and start asking for documents left and right, that is what we are calling a fishing expedition,” said Atty. Michael Poa, one of Duterte’s lawyers.

Poa argued the complaints lacked sufficient factual basis.

“If you recall, the complaints do not contain ultimate facts. And the evidence attached also does not show that a crime has been committed,” he said.

Poa said many of the documents sought by the lawmakers were outside Duterte’s term as Vice President.

“It is clear that most of the documents were not within the term of the Vice President,” he said.

The defense maintained that the House panel’s role is limited to determining whether the complaints and the attached evidence are sufficient to be elevated to the plenary and eventually to the Senate for trial.

Duterte’s camp reiterated that she is ready to answer the allegations before the proper forum.

“We are ready to respond but at the proper forum,” Poa said.

The legal team also pushed back against what it described as a “mini-trial” being conducted at the House level.

Another member of Duterte’s team, Atty. Sheila Sison, said the Constitution grants the exclusive authority to conduct impeachment trials to the Senate.

“Under these circumstances, and considering the public statements of the chairperson, it appears the committee intends to conduct a trial. However, with due respect, the Constitution vests in the Senate the sole authority to conduct trials,” Sison said.

The defense team argued that powers such as examining witnesses and issuing subpoenas belong exclusively to the Senate during an impeachment trial.

“Only the Senate can conduct a trial, examine witnesses, cross-examine them, and issue subpoenas for the production of evidence,” Sison said.

Despite their objections, Duterte’s camp said she is prepared to face the allegations once the case reaches the Senate.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Justice proceeded with its hearing yesterday to determine whether the impeachment complaints should be endorsed to the plenary.

Panel chair Representative Gerville Luistro noted what she described as a contradiction between Duterte’s claim of readiness and her absence from the hearing.

“She is apparently ready to face the accusations and defend herself at length — and yet it appears she will not even participate,” Luistro said.

Luistro also raised possible constitutional implications, citing past impeachment proceedings, and stressed that public officials are bound by their oath to uphold the Constitution.

“Failure to participate in hearings before the Committee on Justice is tantamount to a culpable violation of the Constitution,” she said.

She emphasized that the committee would proceed regardless of Duterte’s participation.

“Even in her absence, this committee will proceed. We will fulfill our duty with resolve, without hesitation, and without delay,” Luistro said.

She added that the impeachment proceedings would not derail the House’s