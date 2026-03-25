PNP, AFP boost security for power plants

“We will maintain a strong presence in gas stations and energy plants to ensure that there will be no supply disruption,” Nartatez said. He added that police stations have activated contingency measures, including backup power systems, to ensure 24/7 frontline services continue despite potential interruptions.

The declaration, formalized Tuesday through Executive Order 110, introduces the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT). The program seeks to assist sectors hit by soaring fuel costs and supply chain issues stemming from the conflict in the Middle East.

While the Department of National Defense is not a lead agency in the UPLIFT implementing committee, the military is prepared to support the civilian response.

Col. Francel Margareth A. Padilla, AFP spokesperson, said the military is on standby to protect critical infrastructure and assist in the transport of essential goods, particularly in isolated areas.

“The AFP remains ready to provide assistance when directed,” Padilla said, emphasizing a “whole-of-nation approach” to national resilience.

As part of the emergency measures, Nartatez also announced increased night patrols in residential communities. He urged the public to remain vigilant during brownouts, reminding residents to keep doors locked and never leave candles unattended.