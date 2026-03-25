Philippines says Strait of Hormuz must be reopened 'immediately'

On Tuesday, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos declared a state of "national energy emergency," citing risks to the domestic fuel supply and energy stability created by the war in the Middle East.

"It is of vital importance to us that the Strait of Hormuz be opened immediately and kept safe," Teodoro told AFP in an interview in Paris.

"Not only for the seafarers, but also for Philippine consumers. The poor Filipinos who need to pay astronomical prices for electricity, fuel, and power. I think the effects are worldwide."

French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that France could help escort vessels in the strategic waterway, but ruled out doing so "in the current context".

Teodoro said the conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz must be determined based on the expectations of economic stakeholders, particularly insurers.

"What will the insurers require as a minimum to insure the vessels? And we proceed from that. Because without adequate vessel insurance, maritime insurance, nothing will move," he said.

"So let's see their comfort zone. Let's see the comfort zone of the ship owners. And we work from there," he said, speaking on the sidelines of a security and defence forum in Paris.

Around 30 countries, including France, Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan, have said they are ready "to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz".

This week, Britain and France will chair military talks involving those nations to form a coalition to reopen the strait, a UK defence official told AFP on Wednesday.