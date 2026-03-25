Philippines pushes deeper security ties with NATO, European partners

The Philippines is pushing for broader security cooperation with NATO and European partners amid evolving global threats, the Department of National Defense said.
Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. raised the proposal during a meeting with Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chair of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Military Committee, on the sidelines of the 2026 Paris Defence and Strategy Forum on Tuesday, 24 March 2026.
Teodoro emphasized the need for deeper collaboration across regions as security challenges continue to shift.
He said the Philippines is laying the groundwork for enhanced interoperability and exchanges with the European Union and NATO member states, as part of efforts to strengthen national resilience and safeguard Filipinos at home and abroad.
Cavo Dragone expressed NATO’s willingness to expand cooperation with the Philippines.
Both officials underscored the importance of sharing information and best practices as partners seek to address threats to the international order.
Teodoro and Cavo Dragone previously met during the 2025 Seoul Defense Dialogue, where they participated in discussions on geopolitical competition and strategic stability.