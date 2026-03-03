Philippines, New Zealand bolster defense ties in Wellington talks

The Philippines and New Zealand reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defense and security cooperation during the 6th Philippines–New Zealand Bilateral Defense Talks held in Wellington on 26 February 2026, the Department of National Defense reported Tuesday.

The New Zealand delegation, led by Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington, welcomed the Philippine team headed by DND Senior Undersecretary Irineo C. Espino. Barrington underscored the maritime responsibilities shared by both archipelagic nations and highlighted the importance of cooperation in safeguarding vast maritime zones and supporting a rules-based regional order.

The meeting coincided with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Espino reiterated the Philippines’ intent to elevate bilateral ties toward a Comprehensive Partnership within the year.

Both sides cited the signed Status of Visiting Forces Agreement as a key milestone expected to enhance future defense engagements.

Officials discussed ongoing cooperation initiatives, including capacity-building programs, maritime activities, and participation in multilateral exercises. New Zealand expressed support for the Philippines’ defense modernization efforts, particularly under the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept.

The two countries also exchanged views on regional security developments and reaffirmed their commitment to peace, stability, and adherence to international law in the Indo-Pacific.

New Zealand outlined its Defense Capability Plan and identified potential areas for expanded cooperation, such as training, capability development, and information sharing.

The Philippine delegation also expressed appreciation for New Zealand’s continued support for the Philippines’ ASEAN chairship, including engagement in the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting and ADMM-Plus frameworks.

The talks concluded with both parties agreeing to deepen defense cooperation, enhance interoperability, and strengthen coordination mechanisms in support of regional stability and a rules-based international order.

Ahead of the defense talks, the Philippine delegation paid a courtesy call on Philippine Ambassador to New Zealand Kira Christianne D. Azucena. The embassy affirmed its support for the DND’s ongoing engagements, including coordination related to the implementation and ratification of the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement.