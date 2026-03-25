Philippines first to declare energy emergency amid global oil crisis

The Philippines has become the first country in the world to declare a state of national energy emergency in response to the rising global oil crisis fueled by escalating tensions in the Middle East and the country’s heavy reliance on imported fuel.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Executive Order No. 110 on Tuesday, activating a “whole-of-government” response plan dubbed UPLIFT (Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport). The one-year declaration grants state agencies expanded powers, including flexibility in procurement processes to secure fuel supply.
The move comes as more than 400 petrol stations nationwide suspend operations due to volatile pump prices. Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the country is operating on a critical 45-day fuel buffer.
Under the emergency order, the government is seeking to procure additional oil supplies as the escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States threatens the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route through which about 16 to 20 percent of the world’s petroleum passes daily, including shipments bound for the Philippines.
The country remains highly vulnerable to supply shocks, sourcing a significant portion of its energy from the Middle East and incurring a $16-billion import bill in 2024.