Philippines first to declare energy emergency amid global oil crisis

The move comes as more than 400 petrol stations nationwide suspend operations due to volatile pump prices. Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the country is operating on a critical 45-day fuel buffer.

Under the emergency order, the government is seeking to procure additional oil supplies as the escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States threatens the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route through which about 16 to 20 percent of the world’s petroleum passes daily, including shipments bound for the Philippines.

The country remains highly vulnerable to supply shocks, sourcing a significant portion of its energy from the Middle East and incurring a $16-billion import bill in 2024.