PAL secures fuel supply amid market strain

The assurance came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. warned that grounding aircraft is a “distinct possibility” as soaring oil prices triggered by the Iran-Israel conflict squeeze global fuel availability.

Marcos said crude supplies are tightening and refining is taking longer, forcing countries—including the Philippines—to use whatever fuel is “readily available.”

He added that some foreign airports have already limited refueling for international carriers, which may require Philippine aircraft to load sufficient fuel for round-trip operations.

PAL said that while international supply conditions remain fluid, it is taking a proactive approach by working closely with fuel suppliers, industry partners, and government stakeholders to safeguard operational continuity.

The airline described these measures as part of “prudent planning” to ensure stable and efficient service.

“PAL remains committed to connecting the communities we serve,” it added.

PAL extended the suspension of its Manila–Riyadh–Manila flights until 31 March due to the evolving security situation in parts of the Middle East and the resulting uncertainties in regional airspace and airport operations.

The suspension also affects cargo flows, with PAL now exploring alternative arrangements for essential shipments.

The airline said safety remains its top priority as it monitors developments and coordinates with aviation authorities to determine when services can safely resume.

Affected passengers—many of them overseas Filipino workers—may rebook once flights restart, convert their tickets to travel credits, or request refunds, with customer service teams assisting across all channels.