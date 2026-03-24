Jet fuel shortage could ground flights — Marcos

“With this scarcity, shall we say, or limitations now on crude supply, the refining of jet fuel takes a much longer time. And so we will have to depend on what is readily available. Already, when our airlines fly out, several countries have said, ‘we cannot fuel your aircraft,’” the President said.

He said airlines may be forced to carry sufficient fuel to make round trips.

“So you will have to carry the fuel there and back. The long haul is going to be a much more serious problem,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of flight disruptions, Marcos acknowledged this, saying, “We’re hoping not, but it’s a distinct possibility.”

Despite this, Malacañang reiterated that the country is not experiencing an oil crisis, stressing that the fuel supply remains sufficient.

“Energy Secretary Sharon Garin has made it clear that, as of now, we are not yet considering this an oil crisis because our oil supply is complete and sufficient,” Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said.

She described the situation as a “price disruption” rather than a supply crisis, even as fuel prices continue to rise due to the tensions in the Middle East.

The Palace said the country maintains about 50 days of fuel supply, with efforts ongoing to secure additional sources. However, the Philippines remains heavily exposed to global price shocks, importing around 98 percent of its fuel requirements.

The government has rolled out subsidies and is seeking emergency powers to mitigate the impact of rising fuel costs, particularly on the transport sector.

According to the International Air Transport Association, jet fuel prices in Asia and Oceania currently average $197 per barrel, up 12.6 percent from the previous week.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines will reduce aeronautical fees effective 1 April, as part of efforts to cushion the impact of rising global fuel prices.

The move follows directives from the President and Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez to implement measures that would help ease the burden on passengers and the aviation industry.