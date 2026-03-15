Strengthening fire prevention, community preparedness

As we observe Fire Prevention Month, I encourage all my fellow Filipinos to take extra precautions to ensure that such tragic incidents do not happen again. Simple practices can make a significant difference: unplug chargers before going to sleep, avoid lighting candles near curtains or placing them within reach of children, and make sure to turn off gas tanks after cooking, among others. These may seem like small actions, but they help us become more responsible and vigilant in protecting our homes and families.

It is truly heartbreaking to see how a single mistake in one household can lead to a fire that affects hundreds of families. I hope we all learn from these unfortunate incidents and recognize the importance of prevention and immediate action.

That is why, as the principal author and co-sponsor of Republic Act 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act (RA) of 2021, we emphasized how the law improves the capability of fire personnel to respond to emergencies. It is important that our firefighters are equipped not just with equipment but, most importantly, with skills.

We are also the principal author and co-sponsor of RA 12076, also known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of safe and disaster-resilient evacuation centers in every municipality and city nationwide. Preparedness means ensuring that evacuation centers are not improvised or overcrowded facilities but permanent structures designed to withstand disasters and equipped with basic health, sanitation and safety amenities.

To further assist Filipinos in need, we personally aided 349 fire-affected families in Tondo, Manila, on 12 March, where we went to ground zero and checked on the families’ situation.

On 10 March, we attended the Philippine Councilors’ League Romblon Chapter Convention in Manila upon the invitation of Chapter President Board Member Mart Arthur Silverio.

With March being a critical period for fire prevention awareness, I urge local government units and the public to work together in strengthening fire safety measures. Through sustained efforts and proactive legislation, we aim to build a safer and more prepared nation.

Meanwhile, in the previous week, our team continuously assisted our kababayans at the grassroots level as they aided fire victims in General Trias City, Cavite, and Pasay City.

The team also assisted scholars from Bacolod; Lala, Lanao del Norte; Kalayaan, Laguna; and Norala, South Cotabato.

Furthermore, Mt. Kanlaon ashfall victims from La Carlota City and Bago City received additional assistance from the team.

Additionally, the team also attended the opening of the Oroquieta City Super Health Center in Misamis Occidental.

I will continue to be your servant in implementing programs that will benefit the Filipino people, dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo rin sa Diyos.