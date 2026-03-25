Miley Cyrus channels Hannah Montana in Rabanne dress for 20th Anniversary

Miley Cyrus leaned into nostalgia as she celebrated her Disney roots at the premiere of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, paying tribute to the role that launched her global fame.

Held in Los Angeles on 23 March, the event saw Cyrus, now 33, embrace her past with a playful yet stylish nod to Hannah Montana. She arrived wearing a white T-shirt featuring her iconic alter ego, layered beneath a shimmering gown—blending red carpet glamour with a touch of early-2000s Disney charm.