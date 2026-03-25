Miley Cyrus channels Hannah Montana in Rabanne dress for 20th Anniversary

Miley Cyrus leaned into nostalgia as she celebrated her Disney roots at the premiere of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, paying tribute to the role that launched her global fame.
Held in Los Angeles on 23 March, the event saw Cyrus, now 33, embrace her past with a playful yet stylish nod to Hannah Montana. She arrived wearing a white T-shirt featuring her iconic alter ego, layered beneath a shimmering gown—blending red carpet glamour with a touch of early-2000s Disney charm.
The singer’s look featured a custom Rabanne chainmail dress with a plunging neckline, revealing the Hannah Montana graphic tee adorned with glittery silver stars. She completed the tribute by styling her hair in loose waves with side-swept bangs, reminiscent of the character’s signature hairstyle.
The anniversary special, which debuted 24 March on Disney+, revisits the beloved series two decades after its debut. It includes a sit-down interview with Alex Cooper of Call Her Daddy, along with never-before-seen archival footage and additional surprises for longtime fans.
Miley Cyrus rose to prominence as a child star on Hannah Montana, a hit Disney Channel series that followed a teenage girl living a double life as an ordinary student and a famous pop singer. She portrayed the character for five years, with the show concluding in January 2011, and it remains one of the most defining roles of her career.