Kathryn Hahn joins live-action 'Tangled' as the iconic villain

Kathryn Hahn knows best.

Disney’s golden-haired princess Rapunzel is preparing for another adventure — this time in live action. The beloved animated film Tangled is officially getting a remake, and a familiar face is stepping into the role of its unforgettable villain.

Actress Kathryn Hahn confirmed that she is set to portray Mother Gothel, later updating her Instagram bio with the villain’s famous line: “mother knows best.”

Shortly after the social media tease, Walt Disney Studios confirmed the casting, even sharing a video of Hahn sporting a shirt featuring the manipulative sorceress.

Hahn's past performances, especially as a mischievous witch in Marvel’s Agatha All Along and WandaVision alongside Elizabeth Olsen, made her a fan-favorite choice to portray the cunning villain.

The film’s leads were revealed earlier this year. Actress Teagan Croft, best known for playing Raven in the DC series Titans, will portray Rapunzel. Opposite her is Milo Manheim, recognized by Disney fans for his role as Zed in the Zombies franchise, who will play the charming rogue Flynn Rider (Eugene).

In the original animated film, Rapunzel and Flynn were voiced by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi.

Plans for the live-action adaptation were first revealed in December 2024, with Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) reportedly will lead the project. Production is expected to begin later this year.

The original 2010 movie became a huge milestone for The Walt Disney Company, earning more than $592 million globally and helping revive the studio’s animated fairy-tale magic. Inspired by the classic tale from Brothers Grimm, the story of Rapunzel has been retold in countless formats over the years, but Disney’s version quickly became a fan favorite.