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NCAA volleyball Final Four gets going

NCAA volleyball Final Four gets going
Photo courtesy of NCAA
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University of Perpetual Help System Dalta looks to draw first blood as it faces defending champion College of Saint Benilde in Game 1 of Season 101 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women’s volleyball semifinals on Sunday at the Strike Gym in Barangay San Nicolas 2, Bacoor, Cavite.

Game time starts at 2:30 p.m.

NCAA volleyball Final Four gets going
Perpetual bags quarters incentive

Both squads are entering the Final Four after splitting their matches against each other.

Perpetual pulled off a 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 17-25, 16-14 victory over Saint Benilde in the first round on 25 January at the San Andres Gym.

The Lady Blazers, however, got their revenge in the second round with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 sweep over the Lady Altas last 27 February.

Season 100 finalist Letran College and San Beda University clash first in a double-header at 11:30 a.m.

The Lady Knights aim to get an early lead over the Red Lionesses, who made their Final Four return after eight years.

University of Perpetual Help
NCAA Season 101

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