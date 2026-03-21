NCAA volleyball Final Four gets going

Both squads are entering the Final Four after splitting their matches against each other.

Perpetual pulled off a 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 17-25, 16-14 victory over Saint Benilde in the first round on 25 January at the San Andres Gym.

The Lady Blazers, however, got their revenge in the second round with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 sweep over the Lady Altas last 27 February.

Season 100 finalist Letran College and San Beda University clash first in a double-header at 11:30 a.m.

The Lady Knights aim to get an early lead over the Red Lionesses, who made their Final Four return after eight years.