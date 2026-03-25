Kalinga enacts fair trade law to protect farmers

By aligning with national laws like the Philippine Competition Act and the Price Act, the measure seeks to ensure transparency in all agricultural transactions and prevent anti-competitive behavior.

Under the newly enacted ordinance, price fixing, market allocation, coercion, and fraudulent dealings will be prohibited. Traders are now required to use standardized weighing and grading systems and provide clear documentation for every transaction.

To ensure transparent pricing, the Provincial Agriculture Office will regularly publish benchmark farm gate prices. To ensure compliance, the provincial government will establish a Fair Trade Oversight Committee. Said body is tasked with monitoring market activities, investigating complaints, and issuing administrative sanctions.

Penalties for violations include monetary fines, suspension of accreditation, and the potential revocation of trading privileges. All rice and corn traders operating in Kalinga must now undergo a mandatory registration and accreditation process.

The law guarantees farmers the right to choose their buyers, access accurate market data, and receive protection from retaliatory actions. The province has also committed to providing support programs, including legal assistance and market development training.

Compliant traders will be eligible for incentives as the local government coordinates with the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for full implementation.