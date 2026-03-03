Advocacy group seeks explanation on Kalinga solar pump project

BAGUIO CITY — The Santor Rizal Solar Pump Irrigation Project Phase II in Santor, Rizal, Kalinga, has become a subject of significant concern for the advocacy group Save Kalinga Inc. due to its location within a large private ranch.

Identified as Contract ID CW-KALINGA-24-2023, the project was funded through the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program – Irrigation Component (CARP-IC) and implemented by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Cordillera. While official documents indicate the system is intended to irrigate 72 hectares and benefit 60 farmers, the group is questioning why a facility funded by taxpayer money is situated inside a fenced private property in Andarayan, Santor, Rizal.

The group argues that under the Government Auditing Code of the Philippines, public funds must be used strictly for public purposes rather than private benefit. They are seeking clarification on whether the project is supported by the necessary legal documentation, such as an easement, usufruct agreement, or deed of donation, to ensure the government maintains control over the infrastructure.

There are also standing questions regarding whether the 60 listed farmer-beneficiaries are actually registered agrarian reform beneficiaries and whether they have guaranteed, unimpeded access to the facility. Transparency regarding the project's implementation remains a primary focus of the group's inquiry. They have noted a lack of public posting concerning the specific list of beneficiaries and the actual irrigation coverage.

Save Kalinga is calling for a formal validation report to confirm that the 72 hectares are being effectively served and to determine if a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) exists between the implementing agency and the landowner. They emphasize that budgets for the Department of Agriculture and the NIA should prioritize small-scale farmers over the consolidation of benefits for large estates.

The group is urging the Commission on Audit (COA) and the 8888 Citizen’s Complaint Center to investigate the project to ensure there are no violations in the use of public funds. They maintain that seeking accountability is a fundamental right of the citizenry and is not an act of hostility.

The group asserts that the resources of Kalinga must be managed for the benefit of the entire community rather than a select few individuals.