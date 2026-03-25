JG Summit eyes 2026 with prudence after Petrochem hit

The conglomerate reported recurring net income from continuing operations of P31.9 billion in 2025, supported by strong leisure demand and sustained consumer consumption.

However, it posted a net loss of P87.9 billion due to its shuttered petrochemical business.

Impairment loss on discontinued petrochemical operations

“During the year, we also recognized an impairment loss on our discontinued petrochemical operations. We have also started discussions with potential buyers of the mothballed asset and are determining the best use of the Batangas complex,” Gokongwei added.

Consolidated revenues from ongoing businesses grew nine percent to P368.6 billion, driven by Cebu Pacific (CEB), Robinsons Land Corp., and steady gains at Universal Robina Corp.

Core net income and net income from continuing operations fell 11 percent and seven percent to P36.4 billion and P36.1 billion, respectively, mainly due to the absence of a P7.9-billion one-off gain from a 2024 bank merger, partly offset by a P4.2-billion gain from CEB receiving free engines.