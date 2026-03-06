Luistro: Duterte’s attendance in impeachment hearings optional

House Committee on Justice chairman Rep. Gerville Luistro said Friday that Vice President Sara Z. Duterte may choose whether or not to personally appear during impeachment hearings at the House of Representatives, as her presence is considered part of her due process rights.

The Vice President will be invited once the proceedings reach the stage of formal hearings, but attendance ultimately remains up to the respondent.

“Let us understand that the presence during the hearing proper is part of her due process. In other words, the prerogative belongs to her. Whether she wants to come or not to come, that is actually her option,” Luistro said in a radio interview on Thursday.

Luistro explained that the hearings would allow the complainants to present witnesses and evidence before the committee as part of the impeachment process.

She also underscored that the committee vote would be decisive in determining whether the impeachment complaints would move forward based on probable cause.

“Dito sa step five, iba — majority of all members, regardless of the present and the absent members,” she said.

The panel is composed of 55 members, including ex-officio members, meaning at least 28 votes are needed to secure the required majority.

The committee last Wednesday voted 54–1, with zero abstentions, in separate votes determining that the third and fourth impeachment complaints against Duterte were sufficient in substance.

Earlier stages of the proceedings require only a simple majority of members present, provided there is a quorum, but the threshold increases once the committee determines whether sufficient grounds exist to support the impeachment complaint.

Luistro said the higher voting requirement reflects the significance of the committee’s decision before the case is elevated to the plenary for further action.