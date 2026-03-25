Grain bizmen face mandatory registration under fair trade act

The measure aligns provincial policy with national laws, including the Philippine Competition Act and the Price Act, to ensure transparency in agricultural transactions.

Under the new law, price fixing, market allocation, coercion, and fraudulent dealings are strictly prohibited. All rice and corn traders operating within the province must now undergo a mandatory registration and accreditation process.

The ordinance also requires traders to utilize standardized weighing and grading systems and provide clear documentation for every sale.

To maintain transparent pricing, the Provincial Agriculture Office will regularly publish benchmark farmgate prices. A newly formed Fair Trade Oversight Committee will monitor market activities, investigate complaints, and issue administrative sanctions.

Violators face penalties, including monetary fines, suspension of accreditation, and the potential revocation of trading privileges.

Conversely, compliant traders will be eligible for government incentives as the province coordinates implementation with the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade and Industry.

The law guarantees farmers the right to choose their buyers and access accurate market data without fear of retaliatory actions. The provincial government has also committed to providing support programs, such as legal assistance and market development training, to further empower local producers.