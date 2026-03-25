Ex-DPWH execrecycled in DA

His return to government comes after a brief stint at the DPWH, where he resigned less than a month after taking office amid allegations tied to a flood-control project.

Perez said he “decided to step down because he didn’t want the issue to become a distraction.” At the same time, Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon stated that “the investigations will continue despite the resignation.”

Contractors’ links alleged

Batangas Representative Leandro Leviste had also raised concerns, accusing Perez of “allegedly having links to contractors” and questioning “his performance on government procurement.”

At the agriculture department, Perez will oversee a program recently transferred from DPWH. Implementation will be handled by the Bureau of Agricultural and Fisheries Engineering, which is responsible for coordinating and monitoring the planning and rollout of farm-to-market roads.

Perez brings experience from both government and the private sector, including nearly eight years at the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, a stint as head of the Clark International Airport Corporation, and time in the tollways business.