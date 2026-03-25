Ex-DPWH execrecycled in DA

In a strange twist, a former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) official, Arrey Perez, who stepped down after being suspected of being embroiled in the flood control controversy, has been appointed to oversee a multibillion-peso infrastructure program at the Department of Agriculture (DA), placing him at the center of farm-to-market road development this year.
Perez has taken on the role of undersecretary for agro-marine industrial systems, joining the agency’s leadership as it manages a P33-billion allocation for farm-to-market roads.
His return to government comes after a brief stint at the DPWH, where he resigned less than a month after taking office amid allegations tied to a flood-control project.
Perez said he “decided to step down because he didn’t want the issue to become a distraction.” At the same time, Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon stated that “the investigations will continue despite the resignation.”
Contractors’ links alleged
Batangas Representative Leandro Leviste had also raised concerns, accusing Perez of “allegedly having links to contractors” and questioning “his performance on government procurement.”
At the agriculture department, Perez will oversee a program recently transferred from DPWH. Implementation will be handled by the Bureau of Agricultural and Fisheries Engineering, which is responsible for coordinating and monitoring the planning and rollout of farm-to-market roads.
Perez brings experience from both government and the private sector, including nearly eight years at the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, a stint as head of the Clark International Airport Corporation, and time in the tollways business.