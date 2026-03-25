Ejercito: Energy emergency ‘a little bit late,’ rejects China oil deals

Despite the need for new energy sources, Ejercito said the crisis should not come at the expense of national sovereignty. He reiterated his opposition to joint oil and gas exploration with Beijing in the South China Sea, noting that extraction would take years and raising concerns over trust.

Instead, Ejercito proposed strengthening ties with Southeast Asian neighbors. He suggested scaling down spending for the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit and reallocating funds to augment the proposed P52.8-billion subsidy package put forward by Sen. Risa Hontiveros on 9 March.

He added that reallocated funds should be directed toward the middle class, proposing increased PhilHealth coverage by 30 to 50 percent and the deferral of loan payments to help households cope with the economic impact of rising fuel costs.