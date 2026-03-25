DOTr eyes service contracting rollout after Holy Week

“After Holy Week, hopefully we can already start the service contracting,” Lopez said in an interview on DZBB’s “Saksi sa Dobol B.”

The program will follow a route-specific scheme, covering drivers and operators currently plying designated routes.

It aims to provide financial support while ensuring uninterrupted public transport services amid rising fuel costs.

Lopez said the DOTr has asked transport stakeholders to submit funding requirements for the next four months to facilitate rollout.

He added the agency is studying possible expansion, including implementation during peak hours to better serve commuters.

report from Anita Villanueva for DT