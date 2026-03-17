Biofuel blending suspension bill unlikely to dent D&L business

“Based on prevailing market conditions, the price differential between biodiesel-blended diesel and pure diesel remains well below the five percent threshold indicated in the proposed legislation,” said Alvin Lao, D&L president and chief executive officer.

No material impact

“As such, we do not expect any material impact under current market conditions,” he added.

At current pricing levels, the differential is estimated at 1.33 percent when diesel prices are around P90 per liter.

The proposal, now under deliberation in the Philippine Senate, would allow the President to suspend the locally sourced biofuel blending requirement under the Biofuels Act of 2006 for up to one year during periods of abnormal fuel price movements.