‘Yorme’ former aide’s gunman finally falls

Authorities tracked Magdaraog through Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan and Rizal before cornering him in Laguna.

During a “Talk to the People” livestream, Domagoso said the suspect was positively identified through CCTV footage and statements from the previously surrendered driver, Liegem Bulalacao Young.

Magdaraog admitted to investigators that he shot Capistrano twice during a 14 March robbery in Tondo.

“Today, we can honestly say justice is served to the family of Capistrano,” Domagoso said. “He was moving through Cabanatuan, Arayat and San Mateo trying to hide, but information from the public ultimately led to this arrest.”

Police recovered a .40-caliber firearm and a loaded magazine during the arrest, which investigators believe is the murder weapon.

Magdaraog was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for robbery from a Baguio court and faces additional charges for violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Authorities also arrested 23-year-old Ma. Cristina Anduyan, who faces charges of obstruction of justice for allegedly harboring the suspect while he was a fugitive.

The 14 March killing of Capistrano, a former member of the mayor’s security detail, prompted an intensified investigation supported by a P500,000 reward.

Following the formal presentation at Manila City Hall, the situation turned chaotic when Capistrano’s family members unexpectedly appeared and lunged at the suspect as he was being escorted out. Police struggled for several minutes to control the tense scene before restoring order.