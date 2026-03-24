Western Visayas launches anti-money laundering task force

A comprehensive regional effort against financial crimes has been launched in Western Visayas with the establishment of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Task Force.

The task force brings together a wide array of government agencies, including the Department of Justice – Office of the Regional Prosecutor 6 (DOJ-ORP6), National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA6), Police Regional Office 6 (PRO6), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI6), 3rd Infantry Division, Philippine Army (3ID, PA), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA6), Bureau of Customs (BOC6), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC6), and other law enforcement bodies.