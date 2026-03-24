Vietnam, other SEA countries leave Philippines behind in solar-powered homes, expert says

“We were number two in Asia before, second only to Japan, even ahead of China. China was far behind then. Now, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Vietnam have overtaken us,” he said in Filipino.

The panel also added that the Philippines’ historical share of renewables from geothermal and hydroelectric sources was 60 percent in the late 1990s, in contrast to the country’s current 20 percent reliance on indigenous energy, placing it behind neighbors like Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar.

Regarding renewable energy initiatives such as building solar-powered homes, Maniego highlighted Vietnam’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that close to 10 gigawatts of rooftop solar capacity were installed in some Vietnamese households.

“By 2030, they aim for 50 percent of households to have solar,” the policy advisor said in Filipino.

Maniego also concluded that high power costs in the Philippines, along with the government’s decade-long involvement in corruption, are driving industries to leave the country.

Considering the current geopolitical situation, the Philippines, as the energy expert noted, should prioritize renewable energy in line with the country’s existing policies on energy conservation.