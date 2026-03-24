While he remains entrusted with shaping the official narrative, his principal’s standing in independent public opinion surveys conducted by reputable firms such as Pulse Asia and Social Weather Stations has shown a consistent, measurable decline.

The consultant evidently continues to derive considerable professional and financial advantage from the arrangement, yet the messaging emanating from the very highest levels of his client’s office remains markedly inconsistent, frequently diverging from the carefully coordinated communications strategies he is retained to develop and promote.

The paradox raises intriguing questions about the sustainability of advising a principal whose public pronouncements often undermine the very coherence the consultant is commissioned to project.