Roque slams ‘delusional’ gains as Marcos ratings tick up

Also, Tabunda maintained that the data show measurable improvements across several key governance indicators.

“Well, there’s also an improvement year on year on the administration,” she said, pointing to gains in areas such as rule of law, agricultural assistance, peace and order, employment, criminality, and workers’ pay.

She added that even inflation, which was a long-term concern among Filipinos, showed relative improvement compared to previous survey rounds.

“These are the rule of law, involuntary hunger, agricultural assistance, peace, jobs, criminality, and workers’ pay. So there are some improvements in the national administration’s ratings,” Tabunda explained.

The Pulse Asia executive noted that the public may be attributing these gains to Marcos’ leadership, as reflected in the president’s own improved ratings.

Survey results showed Marcos’ trust rating rising to 36 percent from 26 percent a year ago, while his approval rating climbed to 36 percent as well.

But for Roque, the numbers fail to capture what he described as a worsening credibility crisis.

-50 on corruption

Roque argued that if there is one area where the administration deserves a failing mark, it is the fight against corruption.

“Negative 50,” Roque said bluntly.

“So long has passed since they promised that corrupt politicians would be jailed. Thus far, only one, a potential opponent of the Remullas, was jailed,” he went on, referring to former senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., whose legal troubles, Roque implied, do not reflect a broader crackdown on high-level corruption.

Roque further cast doubt on the possibility of accountability in the controversial flood control projects, invoking allegations tied to former Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co.

“Per Zaldy Co, the biggest fish is PBBM himself. So no—unless removed from office, PBBM is unlikely to turn himself in,” he said.

Co, a former chairperson of the House Appropriations Committee, has accused Marcos of being the “big fish” or alleged mastermind behind a multibillion-peso corruption scheme tied to flood control projects.

He said he was made a “convenient fall guy” in what he described as a three-tier corruption network, claiming that Marcos himself ordered some P100 billion worth of budget insertions into the proposed 2025 national budget.