SLI target arrested in Solsona buy-bust operation

Authorities arrested a Street Level Individual (SLI) target and confiscated suspected illegal drugs during a buy-bust operation conducted in the afternoon of 24 March 2026, in Barangay Laureta, Solsona, Ilocos Norte.
The suspect was identified as Melecio Bonilla Jr. y Agustin, 39, married, a farmer, and a resident of Barangay Barcelona, Solsona. He was apprehended at around 3:03 PM by operatives of the Solsona Municipal Police Station (MPS).
According to police reports, the operation, which ran from 3:04 PM to 4:44 PM, was led by Solsona MPS under the supervision of Officer-in-Charge PCPT Randy C. Damo.
The operation was carried out in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency–Ilocos Norte Provincial Office (PDEA-INPO) and other supporting units. Recovered from the suspect were approximately one gram of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P6,800.
The illegal drugs were contained in two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and were identified as both the subject of sale and possession. Authorities also confiscated several non-drug items, including a genuine P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money, a fake P1,000 boodle bill, a light green Redmi cellphone, and cash amounting to P26,560 in various denominations.
Other items seized included a half pack and one stick of Marlboro Gold cigarettes, a green lighter, and a black Kawasaki Barako 175 motorcycle with plate number 580AWP attached to an improvised sidecar.
Authorities are currently preparing the necessary documents for the filing of appropriate charges against Bonilla.