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SLI target arrested in Solsona buy-bust operation

SLI target arrested in Solsona buy-bust operation
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Authorities arrested a Street Level Individual (SLI) target and confiscated suspected illegal drugs during a buy-bust operation conducted in the afternoon of 24 March 2026, in Barangay Laureta, Solsona, Ilocos Norte.

The suspect was identified as Melecio Bonilla Jr. y Agustin, 39, married, a farmer, and a resident of Barangay Barcelona, Solsona. He was apprehended at around 3:03 PM by operatives of the Solsona Municipal Police Station (MPS).

SLI target arrested in Solsona buy-bust operation
Bus driver arrested in Solsona buy-bust operation

According to police reports, the operation, which ran from 3:04 PM to 4:44 PM, was led by Solsona MPS under the supervision of Officer-in-Charge PCPT Randy C. Damo.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency–Ilocos Norte Provincial Office (PDEA-INPO) and other supporting units. Recovered from the suspect were approximately one gram of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P6,800.

SLI target arrested in Solsona buy-bust operation
SLIs nabbed in Ilocos Norte drug buy-bust

The illegal drugs were contained in two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and were identified as both the subject of sale and possession. Authorities also confiscated several non-drug items, including a genuine P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money, a fake P1,000 boodle bill, a light green Redmi cellphone, and cash amounting to P26,560 in various denominations.

Other items seized included a half pack and one stick of Marlboro Gold cigarettes, a green lighter, and a black Kawasaki Barako 175 motorcycle with plate number 580AWP attached to an improvised sidecar.

Authorities are currently preparing the necessary documents for the filing of appropriate charges against Bonilla.

Ilocos Norte
PDEA
Solsona, Ilocos Norte

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