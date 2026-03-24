SLI target arrested in Solsona buy-bust operation

Authorities arrested a Street Level Individual (SLI) target and confiscated suspected illegal drugs during a buy-bust operation conducted in the afternoon of 24 March 2026, in Barangay Laureta, Solsona, Ilocos Norte.

The suspect was identified as Melecio Bonilla Jr. y Agustin, 39, married, a farmer, and a resident of Barangay Barcelona, Solsona. He was apprehended at around 3:03 PM by operatives of the Solsona Municipal Police Station (MPS).